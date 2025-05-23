I will try to be succinct, and I will answer all questions, just ask.

First and foremost, I am a strong believer. And as such, I know this is a spiritual battle, and for whatever reason as of late, I am under extreme attack from the darkness from all angles.

I am a public school teacher, I love it. I love working with kids. I love just about everything about it, outside of the indoctrination that I don’t agree with.

Yesterday a lady from HR and a police officer escorted me from my room to another room where they locked the door. They told me that they have received word from a coworker, that they suspect me of being under the influence.

I am very anti-drug, anti-alcohol and anti-degeneracy. So this came as a shock to me. I believe it is a coworker that has had it out for me all year long, for reasons I still don’t understand, that has done this. They could have talked to me, I would’ve answered anything. But instead, they locked me in this room and told me if I did not take a drug test immediately that I would be fired without pay. So I took the test, and it came back CLEAN. Of course. But, they deemed me to be “belligerent,” during what was essentially an interrogation, and they terminated me without pay, even though again tested, CLEAN.

I was in no way belligerent, I don’t use profanity, and I did not raise my voice. I was certainly highly agitated, and I’m sure they came across in my voice and attitude. But I cannot stress enough that I was nowhere near, belligerent, the HR lady was more than belligerent, she was rude, condescending, and patronizing. She was definitely enjoying the process, even though I don’t know her, it was very uncomfortable.

I have a job offer, on the other side of the state. The contract doesn’t start till August 10 which means I will not get paid until late August, possibly early September. The job offer is very tentative, as many things can happen between now and then. But for now, it is what I have. I have no money coming in until then. I have some stuff I am selling, on Facebook marketplace, but who knows when and if it will.

I’m a middle-aged, White Christian heterosexual man, that works in the belly of the beast. And I make it no secret that I am a strong believer. This causes me a lot of grief where I work. But I still love it.

I just need help with the basics until my next job. Everything and anything helps. Including and especially words of encouragement and prayers. Right now I’m leaning on the Lord and the charity of y’all.

Thank you, God bless. 🙏🏻♥️





Recent events have put me in the most unfortunate position of having no option, but to reach out and ask for help.