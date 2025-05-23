Susans Memorial

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,856
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Derrick Crawley
With broken hearts and tearful eyes, we must announce our beautiful Susan has passed away. There are no words to describe the pain and suffering she has endured the last few years in her cancer battle. Through it all, she never gave up, never relented, and never stopped being beautiful. As in her life, in her passing, her first priority is her baby boy Cash. She has requested that in lieu of flowers or meals, she would like any funds directed toward Cash's 529 Education plan. 100% of all donations will be given to him. We're very grateful for the amazing support from friends and family. God bless you all.
Forever in honor of Susan.
So sorry for your loss our prayers are with you
Sending love, thoughts, and prayers to you and your family during this tough time.
We're so very sorry for your loss. Our family will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
We love you, Susan
We are thinking of you, God Bless The Pasquino’s
It is with profound respect and admiration that we remember a woman whose strength and resilience left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She taught us that true strength isn't measured by the battles we fight, but by the grace and dignity with which we face them. We are forever grateful for the privilege of having known her and will carry her memory in our hearts always.
Susan will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.
I was heartbroken to hear of Susan's passing. Though it’s been many years since high school, I still remember her warmth, kindness, and the light she brought to those around her. Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. My thoughts are with your family during this difficult time.
My sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Forever in our hearts.
