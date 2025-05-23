Susans Memorial

With broken hearts and tearful eyes, we must announce our beautiful Susan has passed away. There are no words to describe the pain and suffering she has endured the last few years in her cancer battle. Through it all, she never gave up, never relented, and never stopped being beautiful. As in her life, in her passing, her first priority is her baby boy Cash. She has requested that in lieu of flowers or meals, she would like any funds directed toward Cash's 529 Education plan. 100% of all donations will be given to him. We're very grateful for the amazing support from friends and family. God bless you all.