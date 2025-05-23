Justice for Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a law-abiding Christian citizen, has been denied his right to due process. He was arrested for obstruction of police while trying to exercise his First Amendment right at a Floyd County, GA commissioner meeting. Despite clear collusion between the commissioners and the city police chief, Judge Kay Ann King has refused to allow evidence of the collusion and has hindered Mark's attorney from presenting a fair defense. Mark's attorney fees have already surpassed $100,000, and he has yet to receive his trial. Your contribution will help ensure Mark receives the justice he deserves. Please help us raise $50,000 to cover his legal fees and fight for his right to due process.