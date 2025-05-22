Campaign Image

Supporting the Shetler Family

 USD $30,000

 USD $100

Campaign created by Veronica Bostelaar

Campaign funds will be received by Veronica Bostelaar

Supporting the Shetler Family

When you think of someone who would be the first in line to help anyone, Rudy and Jemima Shetler come to mind. They are part of the Lakeview community and have been married 6 years with 5 beautiful children 4 and under. 

Unfortunately young Mary, at just under 1.5 years old has been experiencing extensive medical issues related to reflux and a hole in her heart, leading to mounting medical bills and lingering hospital stays  

We are hoping to relieve some of the financial stressors that come with these bills and support a kind and caring family. Any bit  helps. 

The family also sells baked goods, farm and sell wood. Shown are some of their home grown/made products as they are not comfortable with personal photos being shared. 

Mike and Ronda
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Very hard working family! True blessing’s!

