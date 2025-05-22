Supporting the Shetler Family

When you think of someone who would be the first in line to help anyone, Rudy and Jemima Shetler come to mind. They are part of the Lakeview community and have been married 6 years with 5 beautiful children 4 and under.

Unfortunately young Mary, at just under 1.5 years old has been experiencing extensive medical issues related to reflux and a hole in her heart, leading to mounting medical bills and lingering hospital stays

We are hoping to relieve some of the financial stressors that come with these bills and support a kind and caring family. Any bit helps.

The family also sells baked goods, farm and sell wood. Shown are some of their home grown/made products as they are not comfortable with personal photos being shared.