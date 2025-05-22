Medicine Hat Neighbors I Need Your Help!





As a concerned citizen of Medicine Hat, I am reaching out to my community for support in a matter of great importance. Over the past (almost) two years, I have been advocating for proper governance and accountability within our city's administration, specifically regarding our City Manager. Despite numerous letters and emails to Council, including a final letter on May 19th, my requests have fallen on deaf ears.

With the passing of Bill 50, we no longer have a council code of conduct complaint option.

With Councillor Robins assuring the public that if complaints are submitted to Council about the City Manager they will be addressed, we have had other council members confirm that is not the case.

With the Minister of Municipal Affairs refusing to expand the scope of the inspection, I believe our only remaining option for seeking justice is a judicial review.

I'll be applying to the Court for a mandamus order and declaratory relief, asking a judge to decide whether Council has properly fulfilled its duty under section 153 of the Municipal Government Act to oversee its sole employee, the CAO. In effect, we’re asking the court to determine if Council has “supervised the CAO and directed the CAO in the execution of the council’s decisions,” just as our Mayor once had to seek judicial clarity to secure fair and reasonable sanctions. To date only one Councillor has even acknowledged my correspondence, an unmistakable sign that the will of our Council isn’t learning or applying rules fairly and consistently.

This route comes with significant legal fees, which I cannot afford on my own. That's where I need your help!

I am seeking $500 in funding to cover the court filing fees and basic legal costs to get this case before a judge. Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a big difference in ensuring that our City is held accountable for its actions.

I believe that transparency and good government are essential for the well-being of our community. Your support will help me take this matter to court and bring about the accountability that our City deserves.

Please share this post with your friends, family, and colleagues to help spread the word. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our City is run with integrity and respect for its citizens. Thank you for your support!

