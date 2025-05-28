Support Rita's Fight Against Lung Cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $9,700
Campaign funds will be received by Chelsea Pravecek
We’re coming together in love and faith to support Rita — a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and grandmother — as she courageously faces a serious lung cancer diagnosis with metastases to her brain and lymph nodes.
Rita is the heart of a big, beautiful family. She’s a mother to 4, a stepmother to 5, and a proud grandmother of 8. Married to her husband Greg for nearly 20 years, their life together has been one built on love, laughter, and strong family values.
She was diagnosed toward the end of April, and her first treatment took place on May 12, 2025. Since then, Rita has also completed her first round of chemotherapy, which she thankfully tolerated well. After receiving the results of her genetic testing, she began working with specialists at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where she is now officially under the care of a dedicated oncology team.
Her treatment plan includes ongoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy every three weeks. While her main doctors are based in Texas, they are partnering with Sanford Health in Sioux Falls so Rita can receive her regular infusions closer to home. However, she will still travel to Houston for scans and checkups, beginning with a return trip in the second week of July. It’s expected that these visits will continue on a regular basis.
This journey comes with many added costs — medical bills, travel, lodging, meals, time away from work, and the need for a travel companion. These expenses are growing quickly, and every bit of support helps ease the burden.
Your support — whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this campaign — truly means the world. Every gift helps lighten the load and allows Rita and her family to focus on her health and healing without the added stress of how to cover these growing expenses.
💛 How You Can Help:
💳 Donate to help cover travel, lodging, meals, medical testing, and the cost of a travel companion
📣 Share this campaign with your community and on social media
🙏 Pray for strength, peace, and healing for Rita and her family
💬 Leave a note of encouragement or a prayer on this page — every message uplifts her spirit
🍽️ Please note: Rita is currently on a specialized diet as part of her care. While she deeply appreciates the kindness, we kindly ask that no food be brought unless arranged directly with her or her family.
Rita draws strength from those around her, from her belief in God, and from staying focused on hope and healing. She believes in the power of positivity, prayer, and the promise of a hopeful future.
“The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs… and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.”
— Isaiah 58:11
Thank you for being part of Team Rita. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.
With love and gratitude,
Greg, Family, & Friends of Rita
ℹ️ Note on Fees: GiveSendGo does not charge a platform fee. However, standard third-party processing fees apply: 2.7% + $0.30 per donation
If you’d like to help cover these fees, you can optionally add a little extra when donating — but it’s absolutely not required.
May 28th, 2025
✨ Update on Rita ✨
Thank you so much to everyone who has donated, prayed, and shared words of encouragement — your love and support truly mean the world.
Rita recently received the results of her genetic testing. While a couple of mutations were identified, they weren’t the ones she had hoped for. Still, she remains hopeful and determined. On May 21st, she completed her first chemotherapy treatment and thankfully tolerated it well.
Now that she has more information about her specific type of cancer, Rita is looking to connect with a lung cancer specialist who has experience with her particular genetic mutations. We’re grateful to share that she will be traveling to MD Anderson in Houston, TX at the beginning of June for a consultation to explore expert care and treatment options.
Rita continues to move forward with strength, faith, and the quiet courage that makes her who she is. Please keep her in your prayers as she prepares for this next phase of her journey.
Your support means more than words can say. 💛
Tonight we pray for Rita — that doors open, that the right clinic welcomes her, and that the path ahead is filled with clarity, strength, and healing. May she find exactly what she needs to continue fighting for herself, her family, and everyone who loves her.
#TeamRita #HopeAndHealing #PrayersForRita
