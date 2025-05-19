Memorial & Living Expenses

My name is Mandi, and I'm setting up this campaign for my good friend, Rose. She unexpectedly lost her mother May 18, and will be in need of support from all family and friends who are able to be there for her and family. Funds gathered are going to help with memorial expenses for her mother, as well as ease some financial burden for her family so that she can take time to heal and process the loss of her mother.

Rose has done SO much in regard to care for her mother who was in assisted living. This loss was completely unexpected, and one of the best things we can do to support Rose right now is to share this campaign or give what we're able to so that she has some breathing room to process what has happened. If you are not able to donate, please share this; in groups, on your profiles, etc. Every share will matter. If you'd like to send any items to Rose directly, please send me a personal message via Facebook (Amanda Lynn).