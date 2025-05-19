Help getting home

Hi everyone. My name is Deborah and my family needs help getting back home to Massachusetts. We moved down here to Florida in 2013 to be with my mom and she passed away in 2019 and now my family is struggling, currently living in a roach motel and about to be out on the street and we have no where else to go. We will be out on the street tomorrow if we can't come up with $100 to pay for the day. We are currently trying to figure that out, but getting back to Massachusetts is the main goal. This is not a safe place to live as people are selling drugs, getting beaten to death with tire irons (happened here just last week) and we have pedophiles living in the room next door. We have friends and family back up in Boston who have offered us a place to stay, but we have to find our own way up there. We can take a bus or fly, but realistically the bus tickets are 3x as expensive as a plane ticket so flying is our best option. It's myself, my husband and our 16 year old son and we really have no other options right now and are just looking for a little help. Honestly everything we need is up there anyway as my husband has an older child that he hasn't seen in about 10 years, my mother and father are both buried up there, my husband's brother and sister who were murdered are also buried up there so everything we need is already up there we just need a little help getting there and paying some rent and transportation costs to the friends that are offering to help us (not as important as us getting there, just wanting to help for them offering us a place to go). I know that a lot of people are struggling these days and it's really hard out here, but we are just hoping for a little help to try to get our lives back on track. Any help that anyone can offer no matter how big or small would be appreciated. Even if someone would rather just buy the plane tickets instead of donating money we would be ok with that too, but we are trying to be able to offer a little bit of rent or gas money as our friends are letting us stay there and will be helping transport us and it's the least that we can do. My husband and I are currently working for a temp agency and the hours are too unreliable for us to count on that helping us to make the money we need to get home. We just really don't know what to do anymore and are just trying to prevent us sleeping on the street with our 16 year old who doesn't deserve to suffer like that. Again ANY help is appreciated no matter how big or small. Thank you to anyone who is able to help and God Bless you all.