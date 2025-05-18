Kenya Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,825
Campaign funds will be received by Angelina Beasley
Hello! My name is Angelina Beasley, thank you for taking your time to read.
♥️I am excited to share that I will be embarking on my first missionary trip to Mombasa, Kenya in this up coming September. Through Harbor Church, I have the incredible opportunity to serve this beautiful community by brining hope, faith, and great support to the ones in need in Mombasa. Our team will be engaging primary and high school students through Bible teaching, recreational and learning activities, potential construction projects, exploring church planting opportunities outside the US, and fostering the community growth and love. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are just as important! God Bless!♥️
I knew from the moment you were born that your heart is pure, your kindness is endless and your journey is just beginning … We love you !!!!
Good for you, Angelina!
We love you and are so proud of you. Keep spreading your love and kindness kiddo! - Auntie Katherine, Uncle Ted, and Calvin
“Do small things with great love.” ♥️
I so love your interest in helping those less fortunate!
I love you Ang
Go do great things sweet girl 🥰
Angelina! You don’t know me - but I know your Mother!! She was my chemo nurse and the reason I found Harbor Church. She is sooo proud of you! And I am to! You go girl - in Jesus’ name! Xo
Angelina, we are so proud of you and your efforts to make the world a more beautiful, peaceful, loving place. Thank you for sharing your many gifts with those less fortunate. XOXO
We already knew you were an angel on earth! You just keep on walking the walk! Always grateful for you sweet girl! God bless you on your special journey!
