Kenya Mission Trip

Hello! My name is Angelina Beasley, thank you for taking your time to read.

♥️I am excited to share that I will be embarking on my first missionary trip to Mombasa, Kenya in this up coming September. Through Harbor Church, I have the incredible opportunity to serve this beautiful community by brining hope, faith, and great support to the ones in need in Mombasa. Our team will be engaging primary and high school students through Bible teaching, recreational and learning activities, potential construction projects, exploring church planting opportunities outside the US, and fostering the community growth and love. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are just as important! God Bless!♥️