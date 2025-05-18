Support the OBrien familys medical & housing nee

Campaign Image

For those who don’t know us, my daughter is a heart transplant patient and I’m a cancer survivor. We lost everything in the paradise California wildfire while waiting for her heart and became homeless. We had no option but rural Wyoming and now are a 6 hr drive for medical care in a trailer that is unsafe and should be condemned. We are on social security and barely get by and need to move close to her and my drs for better care before it proves fatal. I’ve tried everything and failed and this is all I have left as a Mary plea for help. If you would find it in your heart to give or share our story it would be greatly appreciated. Also if you are a landlord please reach out. Thank you all and godbless.

Smith Wigglesworth
$ 1000.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Ben Finnegan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope a little can help

Friend
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this little bit helps

Smith Wigglesworth
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Tootie Carroll
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

GOD BLESS YOU!!! WE ARE TERRIBLY SORRY!!! PRAYERS FOR ALL YOUR FAMILY! GOD BLESS YOU!

In Jesus name
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lucas Carroll
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

WR
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better

