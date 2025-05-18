Support the OBrien familys medical & housing nee

For those who don’t know us, my daughter is a heart transplant patient and I’m a cancer survivor. We lost everything in the paradise California wildfire while waiting for her heart and became homeless. We had no option but rural Wyoming and now are a 6 hr drive for medical care in a trailer that is unsafe and should be condemned. We are on social security and barely get by and need to move close to her and my drs for better care before it proves fatal. I’ve tried everything and failed and this is all I have left as a Mary plea for help. If you would find it in your heart to give or share our story it would be greatly appreciated. Also if you are a landlord please reach out. Thank you all and godbless.