Remigration statt Reiseverbote gegen Patrioten





Erfolglos hat der deutsche Staat versucht, acht identitäre Aktivisten von der Teilnahme am Remigrationsgipfel 2025 in Mailand abzuhalten. Die Massenmigration schreitet voran und zerstört Europa mit jedem Tag mehr. Remigration ist der einzige Weg, um die Heimat, wie wir sie kennen und von unseren Vorfahren geerbt haben, zu bewahren. Der Kongress in Mailand mit Gästen aus allen Ecken des Kontinents markierte dabei einen zentralen Meilenstein. Deshalb hat sich die Gruppe junger Patrioten aus Bayern auf den Weg nach Italien gemacht.





Doch die politische Führung wollte auf Biegen und Brechen verhindern, dass sie ihr Ziel erreichen: Sie verhängte Ausreiseverbote mit der aberwitzigen Begründung, dass die Gruppe dem Ansehen Deutschlands im Ausland schaden würde ­- eine totalitäre Maßnahme, von der sich unsere Aktivisten natürlich nicht einschüchtern ließen. Denn wo Unrecht zu Recht wird, wird Widerstand zur Pflicht! In einem Akt des zivilen Ungehorsams verließen sie das Land, das sie einsperren wollte. Über Wege, die angeblich streng kontrolliert werden. Eine Aktion, die auf ironische Weise zeigt, wie unbewacht die Grenzen in Wahrheit noch immer sind: Die Regierung kann sich nicht einmal vor Gefährden schützen, die sie selbst herbeifantasiert hat! Letztlich konnten alle wie geplant am Mailänder Gipfel teilnehmen: Müde, aber lachend und unbeugsam posieren sie vor der Kamera. Stolz über den geglückten Coup, der ohne diese irrsinnige Repression nie möglich gewesen wäre.





+++ Zusatz: Für die höchste Einzelspende wird es ein besonderes Dankeschön von Martin Sellner geben: Den "Remigrationspullover", welchen die deutschen Behörden an der Grenze im Gepäck der Aktivisten beanstandet haben. +++





Zur Zeit ist noch nicht gewiss, wie hoch insbesondere die finanzielle Repression gegen unsere Aktivisten ausfallen wird. Das Kampagnenziel wurde auf die vorläufige Einschätzung eines Rechtsanwalts hin angesetzt. Jeder Euro wird dabei direkt für die aktivistische Arbeit verwendet.









Departure forbidden! Stasi methods against young patriots





The German state tried unsuccessfully to prevent eight identitarian activists from attending the 2025 Remigration Summit in Milan. Mass migration is progressing and destroying Europe more and more every day. Remigration is the only way to preserve the homeland as we know it and have inherited it from our ancestors. The congress in Milan with guests from all corners of the continent marked a key milestone in this process. This is why the group of young patriots from Bavaria made their way to Italy.





But the political leadership wanted to prevent them from achieving their goal by hook or by crook: they imposed travel bans on the ludicrous grounds that the group would damage Germany's reputation abroad - a totalitarian measure that our activists naturally refused to be intimidated by. Because where injustice becomes a right, resistance becomes a duty! In an act of civil disobedience, they left the country that wanted to imprison them. Via routes that are supposedly strictly controlled. An action that ironically shows how unguarded the borders still are in reality: The government can't even protect itself from dangers it has conjured up itself! In the end, everyone was able to attend the Milan summit as planned: Tired, but laughing and unbending, they pose in front of the camera. Proud of the successful coup, which would never have been possible without this insane repression.





+++ Addition: There will be a special thank you from Martin Sellner for the highest individual donation: The "remigration sweater", which the German authorities objected to in the activists luggage at the border +++





At present, it is not certain yet how high especially the financial repression against our activists will be. The campaign target was set on the basis of a lawyers preliminary assessment. Every euro will be used directly for the activistic work

.



(English version below)