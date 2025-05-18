Campaign Image

Fund to support the Costello Family

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $36,765

Campaign created by Julie Hufstetler

Campaign funds will be received by Zachary Costello

Family and friends of the Costellos,

We are heartbroken to share that 16-month-old Boaz went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 17. His family is devastated and facing unimaginable grief. In this difficult time, we are asking for your support—both financially and through prayer. Your donations will help cover funeral expenses and allow the family to take time to mourn without the burden of immediate financial strain. Most importantly, please lift them up in prayer as they walk through this valley of loss. We serve a gracious Lord who promises to comfort those who are grieving. Please pray that God's peace and comfort will be near to the Costellos right now and in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you for standing with them in love and faith.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless & comfort your precious Family. 🙏💙

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Costello family, you are in our prayers.

Hunter
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all, for God to grant you comfort and peace. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Lifting you and your family up during this time. Your friends from work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for your family. For God’s comfort and His peace which is beyond our understanding.

Joshua Neumann
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Duncan Page
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We're lifting you up in prayer - for comfort, strength, reliance on the Lord, and peace beyond all understanding. Love you all.

Candis Soliz-Cummings
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God be with you and your family🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Peace and comfort

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

May you receive lessings and peace from our gracious heavenly Father.

