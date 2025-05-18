Fund to support the Costello Family

Family and friends of the Costellos,

We are heartbroken to share that 16-month-old Boaz went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 17. His family is devastated and facing unimaginable grief. In this difficult time, we are asking for your support—both financially and through prayer. Your donations will help cover funeral expenses and allow the family to take time to mourn without the burden of immediate financial strain. Most importantly, please lift them up in prayer as they walk through this valley of loss. We serve a gracious Lord who promises to comfort those who are grieving. Please pray that God's peace and comfort will be near to the Costellos right now and in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you for standing with them in love and faith.