Fund to support the Costello Family

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $36,765
Campaign funds will be received by Zachary Costello
Family and friends of the Costellos,
We are heartbroken to share that 16-month-old Boaz went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 17. His family is devastated and facing unimaginable grief. In this difficult time, we are asking for your support—both financially and through prayer. Your donations will help cover funeral expenses and allow the family to take time to mourn without the burden of immediate financial strain. Most importantly, please lift them up in prayer as they walk through this valley of loss. We serve a gracious Lord who promises to comfort those who are grieving. Please pray that God's peace and comfort will be near to the Costellos right now and in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you for standing with them in love and faith.
Praying for peace that surpasses all understanding
May God bless & comfort your precious Family. 🙏💙
Costello family, you are in our prayers.
Praying for you all, for God to grant you comfort and peace. ❤️
Lifting you and your family up during this time. Your friends from work.
We are praying for your family. For God’s comfort and His peace which is beyond our understanding.
We're lifting you up in prayer - for comfort, strength, reliance on the Lord, and peace beyond all understanding. Love you all.
God be with you and your family🙏🏼
Peace and comfort
May you receive lessings and peace from our gracious heavenly Father.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.