Campaign Image

Send Isaiah to Camp

Goal:

 USD $250

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Laura Thompson

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Thompson

Send Isaiah to Camp

Please help send Isaiah off to Camp Rudolph this Summer! 

During High School Week, Isaiah will encounter God through Bible teachings and testimonies, build close relationships with other teens, and grow his faith closer with our Creator.  

We appreciate your generosity and prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Travis Martin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Continue to seek a relationship with God, find community and grow. Have fun this summer!

Childress Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud of you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo