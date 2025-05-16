Support Tou Thao & His Family

Campaign Image

To Tou’s Supporter,

We are truly overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love, encouragement, and generosity we have received. So many of you have reached out asking how you can help or where you can donate—and we cannot thank you enough for your kindness.

This GiveSendGo was created in response to those heartfelt offers of support. Every prayer, word of encouragements, donation and support you have given to my husband and our family – means more to us than words can express.

Thank you for standing with us.

With love and appreciation,

Tou’s Family

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFPi3EigjFA&ab_channel=AlphaNews

- The Fall of Minneapolis, credits to Alpha News

Recent Donations
Show:
Elizabeth Husom
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

One day the wrongs will be made right and people will be exposed. This was evil and I am sorry you have gone through this.

David Behsman
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

One day, God will deliver justice. God will set things back right. It's what I tell myself everyday.

Lee Staudt
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Keep fighting the good fight.

David Behsman
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God speed!

Timothy Burton
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I am sorry that a corrupt system decided to persecute you because a violent felon overdosed. I know God will grant justice against Blackwell, Cahill and the rest of the officials in MN, I am just sorry to know that it probably won't be in this life.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Tou Thoa and his family. It could happen to anyone of us and we all need to pray and stand together for truth and back our Police Officers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

