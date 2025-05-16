Support Tou Thao & His Family

Raised:
USD $305
Campaign funds will be received by Yia Thao
To Tou’s Supporter,
We are truly overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love, encouragement, and generosity we have received. So many of you have reached out asking how you can help or where you can donate—and we cannot thank you enough for your kindness.
This GiveSendGo was created in response to those heartfelt offers of support. Every prayer, word of encouragements, donation and support you have given to my husband and our family – means more to us than words can express.
Thank you for standing with us.
With love and appreciation,
Tou’s Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFPi3EigjFA&ab_channel=AlphaNews
- The Fall of Minneapolis, credits to Alpha News
One day the wrongs will be made right and people will be exposed. This was evil and I am sorry you have gone through this.
One day, God will deliver justice. God will set things back right. It's what I tell myself everyday.
Keep fighting the good fight.
God speed!
I am sorry that a corrupt system decided to persecute you because a violent felon overdosed. I know God will grant justice against Blackwell, Cahill and the rest of the officials in MN, I am just sorry to know that it probably won't be in this life.
Praying for Tou Thoa and his family. It could happen to anyone of us and we all need to pray and stand together for truth and back our Police Officers.
