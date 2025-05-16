Support Adrianne and Kids during health battle





Help Adrianne Fight for Her Life:





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping Adrianne, who is courageously battling multiple life-threatening health conditions.

Adrianne has been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, Stage 5 Kidney Failure, Hypertension, and fluid buildup in her lungs. On top of these overwhelming challenges, she has been declared legally blind and must undergo multiple critical surgeries to survive.

Each day is a battle, and the weight of medical bills, dialysis treatments, and urgent surgical procedures has placed an incredible financial burden on her and her family.

We are asking for your help. Your donation will go directly toward:

• Lifesaving medical treatments and surgeries

• Dialysis care and medications

• Home modifications and support for her blindness

• Transportation to and from medical appointments

• Basic living expenses as she can no longer work

No amount is too small — every dollar helps ease the burden and gives Adrianne a fighting chance. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign and keep her in your prayers.

Let’s come together to show her she is not alone. Thank you for your compassion and support during this incredibly difficult time.

With gratitude,

Adrianne Brown



