Brandon Hunter Funeral Expense

Goal:
USD $1,800
Raised:
USD $240
Campaign funds will be received by Haley Manues
As very few know, our family experienced an unexpected loss yesterday morning. Our cousin, Brandon (31), lost his battle with depression yesterday morning. Brandon was born and raised in Vicksburg. Growing up Brandon was always full of life. He enjoyed playing his guitar and drawing in his younger years. Brandon was the oldest of 6 children. He was loved and cared for by so many. Because his death was sudden and unexpected, his mom is needing help raising money for his cremation/burial. Any amount donated will help. If you’re unable to donate please say small prayer for our family and share. Our family strongly encourages anyone struggling with depression to talk to someone and know that you are loved.
Sending prayers and healing to the family
Praying now for all of you. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Praying for you all.
Praying for you and your family ma’am. I cannot imagine what you are going through right now. Sending strength and love your way. You are not alone.
