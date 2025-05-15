Help Dallton Hunt Fund

Goal: $250,000





Premise



Dallton Hunt is the victim of a Hate Crime and a premeditated armed robbery attempt by 4 young men who intended to steal from him and inflict catastrophic bodily harm when he was jumped & attacked at his grandmother’s residence. While fighting for his life, he noticed one of the attackers reach for something in his waistband.

At that moment he thought his life was over and they were going to kill him. Having an incredible love for life and a desire to live, he stood his ground and defended himself. He reached into his fanny pack, pulled and fired his weapon. When all the commotion had settled, one of the attackers had passed away from his wounds.



Everyone has the “Right -to- Live” and the right to defend their life… but not Dallton. He was charged with CAPITAL MURDER! That’s right, an 18 year-old, who was weeks away from graduating High School, is now fighting for his life once again. This time… he needs your help to survive!







Support for the Willis/Hunt Family



We are grateful for your support during this incredibly difficult time with Dallton and his family. This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance for the Willis/Hunt family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Dallton’s case.





Purpose of the fund

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. Though that is a major and costly part of it, the fight goes far beyond that. Your support powers every part of this mission. The funds you give will go directly toward urgent and critical needs including ensuring Dallton’s safety, and well being, covering basic living expenses, providing counseling and medical care, securing transportation, and addressing urgent security concerns.





Every dollar fuels the fight. Thank you in advance for your thoughtful giving and standing with us as we fight to protect and save Dallton!