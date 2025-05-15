Help a single mom with impending eviction

There’s a brave single mom of four children in urgent need of our help. After losing her husband to cancer, she’s been doing everything she can to care for her family—including a child with special needs. Despite the challenges, she just secured a job at 7-Eleven, a hopeful first step toward stability.

Right now, she’s facing eviction and is at risk of losing the little security she has left. I’ve reached out to social services in her area, and they’re working to assist with her children’s needs. But she still needs our support to get back on her feet.



Many of us know what it’s like to go through difficult seasons. If you feel moved, please consider donating to give this courageous mom a fresh start. Every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference.



Let’s be the hands and feet of Jesus for her today. Thank you for your kindness and prayers.

