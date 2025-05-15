Campaign Image

Empowering Communities

Goal:

 USD $10,900

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by SKOA

Campaign funds will be received by SKOA INC

Imagine a world where every individual has access to basic necessities like hygiene kits, Thanksgiving meals, and school supplies. At GiveSendGo, we believe that every community deserves the opportunity to thrive, and we need your help to make it happen.

Our non-profit organization has been working tirelessly to provide essential items to those in need, but we cannot do it alone. We are seeking financial support, product donations, and community partnerships to continue and grow our efforts. Your contribution, no matter the size, can make a direct and powerful impact.

For example, just $25 can provide a hygiene kit for someone living on the streets. $50 can provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family, and $100 can prepare two children with everything they need for school. Your support can bring hope and dignity to those who need it most.

We are committed to making a difference in our communities, and we hope you will join us in this mission. Every donation counts, and together, we can empower communities and change lives.

Thank you for considering supporting our campaign. Together, we can make a difference!

Recent Donations
Kathrine Tyre
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Christina Gonzalez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers, perseverance & hugs being sent on your honor.

Thomas Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Pamela King
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless

Updates

Prayer Requests

