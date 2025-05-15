Camper needed for couple so they aren't homeless

I'm trying to raise funds for some friends, Betty and Ron. They have 10 days to find somewhere to else live. Betty is disabled, on oxygen and has Congestive Heart Failure. Ron is also disabled and needing hernia surgery. They are absolutely terrified about ending up on the streets with their health conditions. They have a tiny disability check to rely on for food and that doesn't even make it a month. Her disability check is nothing that would or could cover rent of an apartment. Please if you feel led, contribute to this fund to help me get them into a used camper. The camper does not have to be anything fancy. They just need a roof, somewhere to sleep and electricity for her oxygen. Your donation will give Betty peace of mind right now. She is so stressed. This all just happened today (5-14)

I'm currently looking at a few used camper options and where they could possibly put the camper. If the camper doesn't work, maybe some funds to help get them into a hotel for a month? I just don't know.