Unexpected Life Events

In December of 2024 I had a stillbirth and lost my son, Ronin. I had complications with the healing process and was on unpaid maternity leave for about 3 months. I got behind on my bills and wasn’t eligible for food stamps and things got really difficult. Through this grieving process, I was able to learn a lot about myself and about the way I want to live my life moving forward. I have recently made the tough decision to divorce my husband due to personal reasons and I am left without a vehicle. Not having a vehicle has made things a little more stressful because I now have to rely on friends and coworkers to do the things I need, such as paying rent, grocery shopping, going to doctor appointments, etc. I am trying to regain my independence and get my life back on track and I just need a little help making that happen. I appreciate everything that anyone is willing to help with and my goal is to one day be able to help others in the same way.
You’re not alone. You’re stronger than you think and the Lord will expand your abilities through your faith and efforts.
I don’t know you, but I know her sisters in Christ. When God closes one door, he opens lots of windows. I pray that for you.
So sorry for your loss. Praying for Gods grace.
Dallas, I pray that those that gift you, either with prayer or funds, continue to pray for your success and deep commitment to your newly formed decisions to move forward.
