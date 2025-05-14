Unexpected Life Events

In December of 2024 I had a stillbirth and lost my son, Ronin. I had complications with the healing process and was on unpaid maternity leave for about 3 months. I got behind on my bills and wasn’t eligible for food stamps and things got really difficult. Through this grieving process, I was able to learn a lot about myself and about the way I want to live my life moving forward. I have recently made the tough decision to divorce my husband due to personal reasons and I am left without a vehicle. Not having a vehicle has made things a little more stressful because I now have to rely on friends and coworkers to do the things I need, such as paying rent, grocery shopping, going to doctor appointments, etc. I am trying to regain my independence and get my life back on track and I just need a little help making that happen. I appreciate everything that anyone is willing to help with and my goal is to one day be able to help others in the same way.