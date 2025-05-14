Help A Sidewalk Counselor Replace Her Car

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $10,955
“A woman, J, who has dedicated her life to reaching out to pregnant moms outside abortion clinics and runs a ministry to assist them in their needs, arrived home to find her car totaled. Please consider making a contribution to help her continue her mission to the little ones in harm’s way."
God bless your life-saving work!
God bless you Janis!
Keep up the great work!
Blessings J. Remember, satan attacks at the very beginning of God's purposes... even before; satan is the preemptor. Therefore, know that God has something especially beautiful planned for you. Indeed, you are God's "poiema" (the work of His hands, workmanship, poetry), made in Christ Jesus, to accomplish good works which He has established from the beginning for you. - Ephesians 2:10
God bless you Janis and Michael.
hope you can replace your car soon. God bless you for all the work that you do.
J, we are with you in our prayers and reparative sufferings.
God bless.
Every little bit helps. Best wishes for meeting your goal
You have to help the helpers. Not many people can say they have stood outside Planned Parenthood and prayed. Fewer can say they have been there more than once. Even fewer can say they have been there in the rain or the snow. Even fewer can say they have saved a mother and her child. " J" has saved hundreds and still works with many of them today.
I hope this little bit helps.
God bless you!
Keep doing God’s work saving babies.
Please let Janis know I made a donation but don't want my name publicized otherwise. thanks. Jennifer Caterini
Blessings!
