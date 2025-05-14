Campaign Image

Help A Sidewalk Counselor Replace Her Car

 USD $7,000

 USD $10,955

Campaign created by Michael New

Campaign funds will be received by Michael New

“A woman, J, who has dedicated her life to reaching out to pregnant moms outside abortion clinics and runs a ministry to assist them in their needs, arrived home to find her car totaled. Please consider making a contribution to help her continue her mission to the little ones in harm’s way."

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless your life-saving work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

MFP Prayer Partner
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Janis!

Cincinnati Right to Life
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the great work!

Dan Miller - Milwaukee
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the great work!

Michael Sittner
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings J. Remember, satan attacks at the very beginning of God's purposes... even before; satan is the preemptor. Therefore, know that God has something especially beautiful planned for you. Indeed, you are God's "poiema" (the work of His hands, workmanship, poetry), made in Christ Jesus, to accomplish good works which He has established from the beginning for you. - Ephesians 2:10

Mary Healy
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Janis and Michael.

Alice Midd
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

hope you can replace your car soon. God bless you for all the work that you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

J, we are with you in our prayers and reparative sufferings.

Jennifer Bragger
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless.

Sonya Barnette
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Every little bit helps. Best wishes for meeting your goal

Larry Cirignano
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You have to help the helpers. Not many people can say they have stood outside Planned Parenthood and prayed. Fewer can say they have been there more than once. Even fewer can say they have been there in the rain or the snow. Even fewer can say they have saved a mother and her child. " J" has saved hundreds and still works with many of them today.

Mark Roepke
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope this little bit helps.

Isabella Childs
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Carole N
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep doing God’s work saving babies.

Michael Seibel
$ 350.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Please let Janis know I made a donation but don't want my name publicized otherwise. thanks. Jennifer Caterini

Yarek
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings!

