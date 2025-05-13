August's Leadership Journey: Your Support Matters"

I'm excited to be attending Student Leadership University (SLU) 201 in Washington, D.C., from July 14–18, 2025!

SLU 201 equips students to lead as citizens and catalysts for change by exploring foundational components of leadership and engaging with key historical and cultural sites in Washington, D.C.

To make this opportunity possible, I'm seeking support through donations and prayers. Your generosity will help cover the costs associated with the conference, including lodging, meals, and transportation. Any contribution, big or small, will bring me one step closer to this life-changing experience.

Thank you for considering supporting my journey to SLU 201. Your investment in my growth as a leader means the world to me.