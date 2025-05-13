Wimberley Service Industry Relief Fund

“Behind every meal served, every coffee poured, every warm welcome at a Wimberley restaurant or shop, there’s a person working hard—sometimes silently struggling.

The Service Industry Relief Fund is here to lift up those who have always lifted us.

Please join us. Every dollar, every gesture matters.

Mission Statement

The Service Industry Relief Fund exists to provide direct financial support to Wimberley’s service workers facing unexpected hardship.

We believe that the individuals who serve our community every day deserve a strong safety net in times of need.

Through the generosity of citizens, businesses, and local organizations, SIRF offers assistance that helps protect livelihoods, preserve dignity, and strengthen the bonds of our hometown.

Together, we lift up the people who make Wimberley a place of heart, hospitality, and hope.

For the hands that keep Wimberley running