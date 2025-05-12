Nicoles Go40 Mission

Hello!! My name is Nicole and I’m raising money for Go40 with European Initiative! This is a 40 day mission where I will be ministering with a team all across Europe. I’m so excited to step out of my comfort zone with this trip and follow the voice of the Lord. I need to raise $8300 for this trip, and the Lord has already miraculously provided over $7000. I’m so grateful for those who feel led to give, and I would love for anyone reading this to pray for peace, unity, and strength over my team! Thank you, you’re a blessing!