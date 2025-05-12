Campaign Image

Nicoles Go40 Mission

Goal:

 USD $1,250

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Nicole Petereit

Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Petereit

Nicoles Go40 Mission

Hello!! My name is Nicole and I’m raising money for Go40 with European Initiative! This is a 40 day mission where I will be ministering with a team all across Europe. I’m so excited to step out of my comfort zone with this trip and follow the voice of the Lord. I need to raise $8300 for this trip, and the Lord has already miraculously provided over $7000. I’m so grateful for those who feel led to give, and I would love for anyone reading this to pray for peace, unity, and strength over my team! Thank you, you’re a blessing!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rasheed
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are such a blessing sis! We love you! And we are praying for you and the trip!

Freedom Church CO
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We love and appreciate you! Blessings on your trip!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo