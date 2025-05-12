Rescue Raymond Crane

To help Raymond Crane who is blind and crippled to get into proper housing and to allow him to get proper medical care!

I met Raymond Crane nearly 6 months ago. This seemingly insignificant meeting has opened my eyes to the catastrophic failure of our social services and healthcare institutions in Baton Rouge. This along with the seemingly criminal operations that slum lords are orchestrating under the umbrella and auspices of the Department of Health and Hospitals has prompted me to reach out once again to the DHH to demand answers to these accusations.





In the mean time blind and wheelchair bond Raymond Crane wallows in a condemned building owned by Collis Temple without the basic necessities of running water and a bathroom. Six months ago I had high hopes that Raymond could begin a new life and with the help of rehabilitation regain his health, independence and eventually pursue a business career. Now my only hope is that he won't become permanently crippled or chronically ill and die in such filthy surroundings. We are trying to get him into an apartment this month so he can be baptized and begin a new life in Our Lord Jesus Christ