Rescue Raymond Crane

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,795
Campaign funds will be received by Lydia Foley
To help Raymond Crane who is blind and crippled to get into proper housing and to allow him to get proper medical care!
I met Raymond Crane nearly 6 months ago. This seemingly insignificant meeting has opened my eyes to the catastrophic failure of our social services and healthcare institutions in Baton Rouge. This along with the seemingly criminal operations that slum lords are orchestrating under the umbrella and auspices of the Department of Health and Hospitals has prompted me to reach out once again to the DHH to demand answers to these accusations.
In the mean time blind and wheelchair bond Raymond Crane wallows in a condemned building owned by Collis Temple without the basic necessities of running water and a bathroom. Six months ago I had high hopes that Raymond could begin a new life and with the help of rehabilitation regain his health, independence and eventually pursue a business career. Now my only hope is that he won't become permanently crippled or chronically ill and die in such filthy surroundings. We are trying to get him into an apartment this month so he can be baptized and begin a new life in Our Lord Jesus Christ
The grace of God will fall on you and his name will be glorified, he gives his best warriors the greatest battles and with that the victory as well, gang on tight my brother!!!❤️
For the dignity of a human. May God bless all who have help this man. They have my love and prayers as does Raymond.
I want to help because Jesus calls us to this kind of mission to help!! I pray that God Resolves this issue. Love you brother
How shameful that Mr. Crane had to live in such deplorable conditions and that the Baton Rouge Community cannot provide him with safe, secure, permanent housing.
I'm praying for you, m'dear!! I can't give much, but I hope he small amount helps you at least a little. May God bless you with health, long life, financial stability, and a stable home! ❤️
Hope this man gets the assistance he deserves. Let’s step up South LA!!!!
Praying for Mr. Crane
Be blessed. We are praying for you. 🙏♥️
No man without sight should have to live life alone with no help. People should come together to help him. 1000 people $1 will be $1000. Share share share the post and let’s show him real love and care! Kindness goes forward and rewards are given to kindness!
