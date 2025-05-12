Supporting Evans Apartment Fire Damage

Hello family and friends. Sunday evening on Mothers Day our apartment complex caught fire. Our apartment was damaged along with other units and they tapped off the side off the complex that caught fire. We don't have access to our apartment to get any of the belongings we could. So no access to our food, clothes, meds, any of my mom and dad's medical equipment. Just nothing. We are displaced currently and don't have any funds for hotel accommodations until we are informed when we can enter our unit again. Im just reaching out and asking for any help that can be given so we don't have to keep sleeping in our cars and I can make sure my parents eat and have the medical necessities they need. Anything helps and is appreciated. God bless.