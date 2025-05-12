Captain Marvin Taylor Support Fund

Campaign Image

We are reaching out to our community to raise funds for the Taylor Family, who are going through a challenging period. Marvin Taylor, a beloved husband, father, and dedicated firefighter, has recently faced unexpected expenses. As a close friend and member of the community, we want to support the Taylor Family during this difficult time.

Marvin has been an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for his selfless service to our community. He has always been there for others, putting their needs before his own. Now, we want to be there for him and his family.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $25,000 to cover any unexpected expenses that the Taylor Family may incur during this difficult time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping this wonderful family.

We understand that financial burdens can be overwhelming, and we want to ensure that the Taylor Family can focus on what truly matters - their health and well-being. By contributing to this campaign, you will be providing a safety net for the family during this challenging period.

We are not just raising funds for the Taylor Family; we are also raising awareness about the importance of community support and the impact it can have on someone's life. Your contribution will not only help the Taylor Family but also inspire others to pay it forward and make a difference in someone else's life.

Thank you for considering supporting the Taylor Family. Your generosity and kindness will not go unnoticed, and we will ensure that every penny counts. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of this remarkable family.

Recent Donations
Trae Shumaker
$ 20.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Gary Mears
$ 50.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Aspen
$ 25.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Aaron
$ 25.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Sgt James Jones
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Rest Easy Capt. We will stay your watch from here.

Richard Bannister
$ 250.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Prayers for the Captains family and his fellow firefighters.

Robinson
$ 100.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 minutes ago

My God give you and your family the strength you need.

Ryan Edwards
$ 250.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Beckham Family
$ 300.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Kaitlyn mighell
$ 30.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Bielmaier
$ 100.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Jordan Carlson
$ 100.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Riddle
$ 250.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Robert Sopko
$ 200.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Kayla Longino
$ 50.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Praying for your family during this tragic time. Your family is in the thoughts & prayers of many L&D nurses

