Campaign Image

Helping Support Lyla's Volleyball Travels

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $130

Campaign created by Shay Bohn

Campaign funds will be received by Shay Bohn

Helping Support Lyla's Volleyball Travels

Hi Everyone! Lyla's club volleyball team is planning to compete in a 4-day tournament In Arizona at the end of June. I'm asking for donations to help lessen my financial burden to make this trip happen for her. Lyla's team is a group of really great girls and they have grown super close this year. I would love to be able to make this tournament happen for her so she can have some great memories of traveling, playing hard, and hanging out with her friends in Arizona. Thank you for your help. Love you all!

Recent Donations
Show:
Amanda
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Lyla!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Have Fun!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo