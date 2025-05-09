Supporting The Hoover Family

Support for Rachel Hoover and her family

On May 5th, our dear friend Rachel Hoover was the victim of a tragic accident. While riding her bicycle with 3 other young women, she was struck by a drunk driver. The impact left her with life-threatening injuries, and she was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, where she remains in critical condition.

Rachel was manager at Schlabach's Bakery; many of you that have been to our store have met her, and know her friendly smile and kind heart. She's always been the kind of person who made your day a little brighter.

Her recovery is uncertain, and incredibly costly. In response, Schlabach's Bakery is organizing this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden of mounting medical bills. All proceeds will go directly towards helping Rachel and her family cover her medical expenses, and any other costs related to her recovery.

Let’s surround Rachel with the same love and care she has shown to so many of us. We ask for your support, whether through a financial contribution, a prayer, or by simply sharing this page. Every bit of help means the world to Rachel and her loved ones.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.