Supporting Cody Zmuda

I created this fundraiser to support my dear friend Mindy Lackis' son, Cody Zmuda. Cody was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12. Cody is now 29 and has had many complications with this disease. Cody was recently hospitalized with the Flu. His last night in the hospital, he got up to use the restroom. It wasn't until morning that he realized he had stubbed his big toe and peeled a chunk of skin back. If you aren't aware, diabetics have a hard time with their feet and are susceptible to bad infections. Long story short, Cody has seen wound care and infectious disease Doctors. He will need part of the toe amputated. The doctors are trying to minimize how much they have to take off, with aggressive antibiotics and utilizing a hyperbolic chamber for six weeks. He just had a picc line put in to administer the antibiotics. Cody was to be out of work for two months, but after deciding on the hyperbolic chamber, he will be out at least 3 months. You can imagine how hard this will be on him physically and mentally. I set this fundraiser up in hopes of lessening the burden of monthly bills, medical bills and travel to and from the hospital in Buffalo. If you aren't able to donate, please share!! Thank you ❤️