Campaign Image

Supporting Cody Zmuda

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $555

Campaign created by Carrie Marinelli

Supporting Cody Zmuda

I created this fundraiser to support my dear friend Mindy Lackis' son, Cody Zmuda. Cody was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12. Cody is now 29 and has had many complications with this disease. Cody was recently hospitalized with the Flu. His last night in the hospital, he got up to use the restroom. It wasn't until morning that he realized he had stubbed his big toe and peeled a chunk of skin back. If you aren't aware, diabetics have a hard time with their feet and are susceptible to bad infections. Long story short, Cody has seen wound care and infectious disease Doctors. He will need part of the toe amputated. The doctors are trying to minimize how much they have to take off, with aggressive antibiotics and utilizing a hyperbolic chamber for six weeks. He just had a picc line put in to administer the antibiotics. Cody was to be out of work for two months, but after deciding on the hyperbolic chamber, he will be out at least 3 months. You can imagine how hard this will be on him physically and mentally. I set this fundraiser up in hopes of lessening the burden of monthly bills, medical bills and travel to and from the hospital in Buffalo. If you aren't able to donate, please share!! Thank you ❤️
Recent Donations
Show:
Linda Flynn
$ 20.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Prayers going up

Tina Lapent
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Cody it isn’t much but hope it helps a little. Sending love and prayers to you ! ❤️❤️🙏🙏

Ann Backhouse
$ 20.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Brandon Bove
$ 100.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Stay strong, feel better soon! In my thoughts!

Alex Haefele
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Sending you all the love and prayers Cody! Stay strong! You got this!! ❤️🙏

Katie Haefele
$ 20.00 USD
44 minutes ago

I’m sending Cody so much love and prayers. I hope you have a quick recovery and everything goes well 💗

John Doreen Travis Kara
$ 100.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Prayers are with Cody and his family. Cody is a strong guy and we all believe he can battle anything! Stay strong!! We love you all so much. Hugs to all!! ❤️🙏 Love and Kisses The Valvo’s

Lyla Hinsley
$ 20.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Continued prayers for healing. Hugs!

Jessica Domogala
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending all my love, healing thoughts and prayers. Love you so much, to infinity and beyond ❤️

Linda Maines
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love & Prayers 🙏💙

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo