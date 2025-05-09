Getting Down To Business

Hi my name is Gwendolyn. I am an African American woman. I always wanted to be my own boss. I decided with much anticipation to be the owner of a Land clearing company. There aren’t many African American women in this business. I am trying to raise money to purchase the equipment for my business. I am fully aware of the hard work and dedication that is needed to succeed. With the help of all of you my dream will become a reality. I want to thank each and everyone for your donation in advance. When my goal is reached I will definitely take pics of me purchasing my first Forest Mulcher. I’m only asking for a five dollar donation, but if you want to give more by all means please do. Please Share!!!