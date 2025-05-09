Getting Down To Business

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $190
Campaign funds will be received by Gwendolyn Cox
Hi my name is Gwendolyn. I am an African American woman. I always wanted to be my own boss. I decided with much anticipation to be the owner of a Land clearing company. There aren’t many African American women in this business. I am trying to raise money to purchase the equipment for my business. I am fully aware of the hard work and dedication that is needed to succeed. With the help of all of you my dream will become a reality. I want to thank each and everyone for your donation in advance. When my goal is reached I will definitely take pics of me purchasing my first Forest Mulcher. I’m only asking for a five dollar donation, but if you want to give more by all means please do. Please Share!!!
Good luck on your future endeavors ❣️
Happy for you friend 🧡
Good luck Gwen
Wishing you the best!!!
Good Luck Sis! Praying For You 😘♥️🙏🏽
Good luck Gwen! I hope you reach your goal.
🌱
Future millionaire!! Go girl !
This is so empowering to see good luck to you keep creating new opportunities and ideas for entrepreneurship
