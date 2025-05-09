Campaign Image

Getting Down To Business

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $190

Campaign created by Gwendolyn Cox

Campaign funds will be received by Gwendolyn Cox

Hi my name is Gwendolyn. I am an African American woman. I always wanted to be my own boss. I decided with much anticipation to be the owner of a Land clearing company. There aren’t many African American women in this business. I am trying to raise money to purchase the equipment for my business. I am fully aware of the hard work and dedication that is needed to succeed. With the help of all of you my dream will become a reality. I want to thank each and everyone for your donation in advance. When my goal is reached I will definitely take pics of me purchasing my first Forest Mulcher. I’m only asking for a five dollar donation, but if you want to give more by all means please do. Please Share!!!

Darrien Bivings
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

Good luck on your future endeavors ❣️

Darrien Bivings
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck on your future endeavors ❣️

Rox
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy for you friend 🧡

Dana Flora
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Gwen

Valencia Floyd
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you the best!!!

Wylene Tisby
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck Sis! Praying For You 😘♥️🙏🏽

Latonya Jones
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck Gwen! I hope you reach your goal.

Nam
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

🌱

Kimberly Clayton
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Carly
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Future millionaire!! Go girl !

Sharnell Beane-Whitfield
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

This is so empowering to see good luck to you keep creating new opportunities and ideas for entrepreneurship

Darrien Bivings
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck on your future endeavors ❣️

