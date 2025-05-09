She survived the unthinkable but needs help now

This is not a story of defeat. It’s a testimony of how the Lord sustains us, even in the wilderness. And while this chapter has been especially hard, I believe it’s not the end. I’m sharing our journey now, prayerfully and honestly, because we need help to take the next step toward healing and restoration.





A Path Marked by Struggle — and Grace





Life has brought many challenges — from raising my children alone to walking through deep emotional and physical trials. In 2019 we were blessed to settle in the Republic of Georgia, where we found peace, stability, and community. Friends became family, my children thrived, we were so blessed with our lives there.





But due to passport complications and the lack of cooperation from their father, we had to return to South Africa — and our lives were turned upside down.





Soon after arriving, I became seriously ill. What started as pain turned into emergency hospitalizations and multiple life-saving surgeries including removal of a pelvic mass, a sigmoidectomy and a colostomy, the repair of a ruptured bowel and abscess, all while, unbeknownst to me, battling a serious chronic condition called diverticulitis. I spent almost a month there, where my surgical incisions became septic wounds due to lack of care.





What Still Needs to Be Done





The surgeries were life-saving, but it was traumatic and left my body in a fragile state, with visible and painful complications. My abdomen remains severely swollen and misshapen, likely due to hernias or new internal damage. The open wound is still tender and vulnerable to infection. I desperately need more surgeries and competent medical care. Its hard for me to imagine repeating the past 4 months in South African government hospitals. It's like asking someone to repeat the worst trauma of their lives, on purpose.





We Are Ready for the Next Step — With God’s Help and Yours





I live with chronic pain and limited mobility, and I long to be fully present again for my children. I believe God is not done — that healing is possible, and restoration is ahead. To take that next step, we need to return to Georgia, where safe, trusted care is available and our support community is waiting with open arms.





We’re asking for help with:If You Feel Led to Help





We know that God provides through His people. If you feel moved to give, we receive your generosity with deep gratitude. If you’re unable to give, we would treasure your prayers.





To move forward, I urgently need funds for:

- Flights for myself and my two children from South Africa to Georgia.

- Urgent medical surgeries and follow-up care





This is not a plea for pity — it’s a step of faith. We believe God is leading us back to a place where healing can continue, and we’re trusting Him to make a way.





Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for being part of what God is doing in our lives.





With hope,

Lindi

My name is Lindi. I’m a mother of two, and I’m writing this with a heart full of gratitude — not because things have been easy, but because God has been present through it all.