Help save Megatron the cat

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $155
Campaign funds will be received by gabriel kubiak
My cat Megatron is sick and the money required to take her to the vet is way to much for us to handle at this time. I don't know what at this time is wrong with her but just taking her in without an appointment cost and arm and leg. After seeing the vet she is severely anemic and needs IVs, a transfusion and medication.
Lord Jesus Christ loves you.
All the best.
What a sweetie! Hope all goes well!
I hope your cat gets better! May you be blessed with the peace of Lord Jesus. If you dont know Jesus, he is waiting for you to change your mind and way, believing in him as your personal Lord & salvation you'll have rest.
May 9th, 2025
So she received treatment and was doing better she isn't out of the woods yet but it is looking up she had to stay at the vet over night.
May 9th, 2025
Got her into the vet she needs IVs, a transfusion and antibiotics. They said she is severely anemic and would not survive the day without help
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.