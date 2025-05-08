Campaign Image

Helping a father to see his daughter

Hello everyone my name is trevor allen i am making this because the mother of my child is trying to take my visitation away for my daughter i am married and have another son with my wife. We do not make that much money to be honest, I grew up in an addicted household, and I bounced through the foster care systems  as a kid, I'm trying with everything I have to break the cycle that has been put onto my family from the beginning of my life the situation is I just don't have enough money to pay for a lawyer to fight for my daughter. That's why I'm making this. I'm asking anybody who has the ability to please help pitch in. So I can get legal counsel and do this.The right way her family is very wealthy and is helping her pay for her lawyer. I don't have an option like that. So from the bottom of my heart, i'm just trying to get some help.So I can get the time with my daughter that I deserve. I just want to say a special thank you to anybody who decides to help me. And I pray Jesus will go before me and help this come to life i love my kids more than anything in the world this isn't something I would normally do, but I have no other choice thank you for listening !

