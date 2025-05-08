Unexpected move

I'm a disabled U.S. Army Veteran who lives with my wife, oldest daughter and her disabled husband, and children. As an extended family of 7 we have emphasized community and dedication to each other since we combined our households 7 years ago. When my wife's father and my daughter's biological grandfather both became ill in 2021 we moved to be near them in southern NV.

After 4 years in a comfortable apartment in Las Vegas where we have maintained good relations with both the staff and our neighbors and have never missed a payment of either rent or our renter's insurance our landlords have decided that they will not be allowing us to renew our lease, even after having offered us a new lease at the same rate we had previously had. Unfortunately NV law allows landlords to terminate leases without fault if the term has expired and they give the tenant a reasonable period after the termination of the lease to leave. The short notice here is technically within the reasonable definition but only just.

We therefore must find, obtain, and move to a new home by the end of June. Had we known of this requirement ahead of time, we could have prepared for it but due to the extremely short notice this has not been an option. We must ask for assistance in meeting the expenses of a moving company and the incidental costs of transferring to the new property when we find one including the inevitable security deposit. Our local moving estimate without knowing our destination or exact date is $4500 without considering the property costs.

To add to this hardship, my wife has just had back surgery which she is recovering from after a year of being essentially bed ridden from her injury. She is luckily rehabilitating at a care facility but that does put the additional burden on us of keeping her informed without adding stress to her at this time. As we have had to absorb many costs for this surgery and her ongoing care, we have no savings to fall back on.

Please help if you can