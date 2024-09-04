IDF Gearing and Gospel

Israel is in a struggle once again for its existence. The nations have aligned themselves against the success of Israel in its ongoing struggle to maintain its sovereignty over the land of promise and also ensure that the terrorism in the land is removed.

This has taken an extraordinary effort from all involved. The nation's men and women are now on a rotation with reservists being called up and refreshing the troops on the front lines. Often these troops have old and outdated equipment. We are working directly with some manufacturers and suppliers in the area to help bring equipment in for those troops.

In addition, we also want to share the message that the Messiah of Israel has come and is always watching guard over Israel. When we deliver the equipment and share with believers in the military we encourage and make them aware that the Messiah is there for them personally as well. He never sleeps nor slumbers!

As a head of a Jewish household, I have always taken great care and responsibility to ensure the message of Messiah is maintained and shared. As a leader of Shalom Carolina Fellowship I have taken my calling to share the good news of Yeshua the Messiah to the Jew especially and equally to the Gentile. I now have an opportunity to do this in the land of Israel. From November 5-13 I will be in Israel for the purpose of:

delivering equipment that has come about due to the donations of believers in the US (boots, flak vests, helmets, drones, etc) along with letters from believers in the US sharing their support and prayers, including any you send to dan@shalomcarlina.com (email addresses will be redacted)

speak at an academy for Messianic believers being called up to Active Duty from the Reserves about maintaining your faith in hostile action situations

doing street evangelism in Jerusalem

Please prayerfully consider your support for this effort, we are excited to share this with the IDF and all the believers in the area that are staying true to the Word of ADONAI!