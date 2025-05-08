Supporting the Jones Family

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $910
Campaign funds will be received by Eriq Jones
Hello my name is Eriq & im a single father of 2 Non verbal little boys who are on the Spectrum they both go to therapy Multiple times a week making it Extremely hard for me to hold a job we take public Transportation to appointments making us always late im here to put my pride to the side and ask for help with the funds to get a Reliable Running car To be able to get my kids back-and-forth to their appointments on time and regularly Medical transportation will only help If the appointment is far out making things even more Difficult The violence on the buses is a danger to my children as well There's been times where I've had to remove myself and children off the bus and not have a way back home due to the violence Any and all donations are welcomed Thank you all please share if you cant donate
I wish you the best and hope this helps.
You’re doing great, keep it up ❤️
Keeping you in my prayers.
Eriq, from one dad to another your kids are lucky to have you. Keeping you all in my prayers and pray that all of the resources you could possibly need come together for you and your family.
🙏
❤️
God bless you.
Hang in there, you're not alone.
Please take care.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.