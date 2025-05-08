Campaign Image

Supporting the Jones Family

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $910

Campaign created by Eriq Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Eriq Jones

Supporting the Jones Family

Hello my name is Eriq & im a single father of 2 Non verbal little boys who are on the Spectrum they both go to therapy Multiple times a week making it Extremely hard for me to hold a job we take public Transportation to appointments making us always late im here to put my pride to the side and ask for help with the funds to get a Reliable Running car To be able to get my kids back-and-forth to their appointments on time and regularly Medical transportation will only help If the appointment is far out making things even more Difficult The violence on the buses is a danger to my children as well There's been times where I've had to remove myself and children off the bus and not have a way back home due to the violence Any and all donations are welcomed Thank you all please share if you cant donate 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

I wish you the best and hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Angie Morgan
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

You’re doing great, keep it up ❤️

Lesleigh Pendery
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Keeping you in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Eriq, from one dad to another your kids are lucky to have you. Keeping you all in my prayers and pray that all of the resources you could possibly need come together for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Shelley Johnson
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Neighbor
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Hang in there, you're not alone.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Please take care.

