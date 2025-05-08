Help Our Family Escape Abuse and Rebuild

Immediate costs (2025 - 2026: $75,000)

Home Expenses (rent, utilities, etc): $25,000 - $7,000 to finish 2025; $18,000 in 2026



Home Necessities (furniture, appliances, household items, etc): $10,000

(furniture, appliances, household items, etc): Boys Wishlists (toys, clothes, furniture): $7,000

(toys, clothes, furniture): Medical / School / Career (therapies, appointments, daycare, learning items, tech & work supplies, certifications, etc): $13,000

(therapies, appointments, daycare, learning items, tech & work supplies, certifications, etc): Fun Activities (dance, tumbling, swimming, learning centers, field trips, etc): $10,000

(dance, tumbling, swimming, learning centers, field trips, etc): Buffer (unexpected costs / emergency savings): $10,000

Long Term Expenses: $75,000

Car Savings (to upgrade / purchase new (used) vehicles): $25,000

(to upgrade / purchase new (used) vehicles): Down Payment (so we can buy a house eventually): $50,000













I have a daycare picked out for the boys and and apartment I want to get on the waiting list for but it requires paystubs. As soon as I get a car I will be able to begin DoorDashing to get money while I work on building my career path that he made me leave behind. We are hoping to move to the new apartment in September.

















Over the course of the past couple of years, the relationship with my husband has deteriorated and become incredibly abusive. He took my car away and I've not been able to drive or move freely for over a year. In July 2024 we became homeless and spent the next 6 months living in his car, driving all over the country for no reason at his wishes. During this time my second baby was born and the 4 of us - along with my 2 cats - continued to live in the car until January 2025 when we were finally able to get our own place. Since then, he has continued to be abusive toward me, not help or care for the babies, be selfish and ignore their needs, and continue to downward spiral.

He has many mental issues which he refuses to treat or acknowledge and this contributes to alot of his behavior. He has continued to say that he would get me a car so that I could leave and start a new life with my babies. He has continued to push this off - using the money for drugs and video games instead. He does not work longer than a few weeks at a time and we've lost multiple places to live because of it. He does not watch or take care of the babies so that falls onto me 24 / 7 - which I don't mind at all because I love being a mom to my 17 mth old and 6 mth old angels.

He is an addict who I found out was using again on May 6 (a day after I found out he'd been cheating on me again) and that is when I told him we were done for good. Around 7:15 that night, he broke into the townhouse we'd gotten in January and proceeded to break multiple TVs and terrify and traumatize me, the cats, and the babies. All of the locks on the townhouse are now broken so I am in a completely unsecured house with the kids. He gave the address to mutliple of his family members who have broken into a previous apartment of mine and threatened both myself and my babies.

I've been documenting my journey on my TikTok here. I have a partial video of the break in incident posted and am currently going through dozens of audio recordings I was able to obtain of his threats, tantrums, and breakdowns (whenver he would find them he would delete them off my phone). I am sharing my story to bring awareness to the realities of the violence and abuse women face in America.

I now sit here unsure of what to do next. I have no car and no money - he made sure only he had those things for the past 2.5 years. The rent for May is paid but I do not know what will happen after that. Although this is the town I wanted to raise my kids in for a while - he has taken our safety and peace away from us. I had a career path I loved that I was on that he made me quit. I am kept confined to the townhouse day in and day out as he does not allow me to have a vehicle.

The money raised will be used for us to rebuild our lives and get stable and heal from the trauma we've endured. I always imagined having a big family - as I've never had any type of family having been raised in abuse - but I cannot continue to allow him to do this to us. His refussal to get treatment, step up, be responsible, and be a family is obvious and it will not change.

This isn't an easy journey and I know we will spend our lives healing from this but I just want to start rebuilding now while they are young so they can have as much childhood filled with good memories as possible.









