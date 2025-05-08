Repairing Our Home After Cyclone Alfred

Goal:
AUD $2,000
Raised:
AUD $315
Campaign funds will be received by Sophia Watt
Hello, my name is Sophia and I am creating this campaign to raise AUD 2000 to repair my family's home in Lismore, which was damaged by ex Tropical Cyclone Alfred. As a full-time carer for my two special needs sons and my elderly parents, I don't have a steady income, and the cost of living has become unmanageable. The cyclone caused significant damage to our gutters, and my son's cooling equipment was destroyed due to brownouts and power cuts. Additionally, the wet weather has caused mould to grow, and the paint is now peeling in multiple places. We have received some assistance to replace my son's cooling equipment, but we need your help to repair our home. Your contribution will go towards fixing our gutters, treating the mold, and repainting our home. Your support will be invaluable to us, and we are grateful for any amount you can give. Thank you for considering our campaign. #RepairingOurHome #CycloneAlfred #SpecialNeedsFamily
Hey Sophia, Ness shared your campaign. I can’t give much, but I hope it can help even if just a bit. All the best.
Thank you Sophie for helping us in times of need
I am sharing this Sophia & hoping that you receive more donations 🙏❤️
I wish I could give more to help you out. If all goes well in the near future, I will be back to be there for you in your time of need. Have faith and pray. Take care ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.