Repairing Our Home After Cyclone Alfred

Hello, my name is Sophia and I am creating this campaign to raise AUD 2000 to repair my family's home in Lismore, which was damaged by ex Tropical Cyclone Alfred. As a full-time carer for my two special needs sons and my elderly parents, I don't have a steady income, and the cost of living has become unmanageable. The cyclone caused significant damage to our gutters, and my son's cooling equipment was destroyed due to brownouts and power cuts. Additionally, the wet weather has caused mould to grow, and the paint is now peeling in multiple places. We have received some assistance to replace my son's cooling equipment, but we need your help to repair our home. Your contribution will go towards fixing our gutters, treating the mold, and repainting our home. Your support will be invaluable to us, and we are grateful for any amount you can give. Thank you for considering our campaign. #RepairingOurHome #CycloneAlfred #SpecialNeedsFamily