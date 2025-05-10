Campaign Image

Supporting a political prisoner

Thank you to everyone who’s shared and contributed to helping me get on my feet so far. My name is Jacob Goodwin, I was recently released from incarceration after serving seven years in Virginia prison. I was politically persecuted for my participation in the 2017 Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville defending our people. I am currently struggling to finance housing, pay off restitution and court fees. I have no credit having spent my twentys incarcerated and I’m asking for help with finances to get permanent housing. Seeing the recent events and outpouring of support for the Shiloh Hendrix grift I decided to reach out to the broader community for assistance. After some discussion with other former political prisoners we feel it is imperative for our leading voices to prioritize aiding those that have put their freedom on the line standing up for our fellow organizations and causes.
The Midwest Network
$ 15.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Best of luck.

Michael
$ 88.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Ron Doggett
$ 15.00 USD
7 minutes ago

You deserve praise for helping defend people that day not imprisonment. Good luck to you.

Catherine the Great
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Here's to a real hero.

Darryl Revok
$ 20.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Godspeed, Mr. Hope you get to re-start your life.

Xavier Whitley
$ 100.00 USD
16 minutes ago

The Shiloh response was a watershed moment in European unity. However, we can't forget about men like yourself who are out there explicitly fighting for us. Lord Jesus help us.

Bob Ross
$ 20.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 minutes ago

White unity!

WhiteDragon
$ 20.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Hopefully this message gets out, and brothers across the white sphere will help, blessings from the UK.

Owenson
$ 200.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Hey bud hope you are doing well! You're a real hero.

Charles
$ 20.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
34 minutes ago

NHH

Garrett Pless
$ 100.00 USD
40 minutes ago

White Power!

Warren
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Colton Williams
$ 14.00 USD
42 minutes ago

You suffered a lot at the hands of the Jewish system for defending one of our older brothers against a savage attack. Wish I could give more. Victory and join Hate Club.

Dani G German
$ 14.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Jacob Kenworthy
$ 14.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
47 minutes ago

HailOurPeople
$ 10.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Donating more to you because Give Send Go blocked my last comment from calling NNNNNNNeighbors NNNNNNeighbors. Deandre Harris has spent his life getting arrested and having slaps on the wrist from law enforcement. Again, screw you Give Send Go. Anti-White scum are the reason so many white people have fallen from Christ.

