Supporting a political prisoner

Thank you to everyone who’s shared and contributed to helping me get on my feet so far. My name is Jacob Goodwin, I was recently released from incarceration after serving seven years in Virginia prison. I was politically persecuted for my participation in the 2017 Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville defending our people. I am currently struggling to finance housing, pay off restitution and court fees. I have no credit having spent my twentys incarcerated and I’m asking for help with finances to get permanent housing. Seeing the recent events and outpouring of support for the Shiloh Hendrix grift I decided to reach out to the broader community for assistance. After some discussion with other former political prisoners we feel it is imperative for our leading voices to prioritize aiding those that have put their freedom on the line standing up for our fellow organizations and causes.