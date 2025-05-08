Heart Strong Empowering a Single Mom's Health Recovery

Hello, my name is Ravyn, and I'm a hardworking single mom dedicated to providing the best life possible for my toddler. As a healthcare professional, I've been diligent about prioritizing my health, but an orthopedic injury and ongoing medical bills have left me with a significant financial burden. Specifically, I'm raising funds to cover the remaining $3500 of an out-of-pocket cost for a life-changing GI procedure that will strengthen my heart and improve my endocrine system. This transformation will enable me to be more active and present for my family.

As a single mom, I've had to navigate health challenges while ensuring my child's needs are met. Despite my resilience, the financial strain of ongoing medical bills and low income have taken a toll. This procedure is my chance to regain my strength, improve my health, and create a brighter future for my family.

Your support will directly impact my ability to afford this crucial procedure and empower me to prioritize my health. Your contribution will help me cover the remaining $3500 out-of-pocket cost, enabling me to move forward with this life-changing opportunity. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in my life and the lives of my loved ones.

Thank you for considering supporting my campaign. Your generosity will bring me one step closer to achieving my goal and living a healthier, more active life for my family.