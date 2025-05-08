Breast Cancer Treatment Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,350
Campaign funds will be received by Lorie-Ann Brown
Dear friends and family, I am reaching out to you today to ask for your support in a difficult time. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer and going through chemotherapy for 6 months now. While I am trusting God for healing, the medical expenses have been overwhelming. The cancer tumor has spread to my blood, and I require more treatment to ensure the best chance of survival. As a single mother, I have shouldered the financial burden alone, and it has taken a toll on my resources. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will go towards covering the expensive medical bills and ensure that I can focus on my recovery. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me, and I pray that God will bless you abundantly for your support. Thank you for considering contributing to my medical fund. Together, we can overcome this challenge. #breastcancer #cancerwarrior #healingprayers
God’s light shines through your long suffering. May you find peace and joy through the trying times. God Bless.
Lorie-Ann, Your name literally means victory, and your living testimony is now proof. Praying for His peace that passes all understanding in this season- and that you would know how important, seen and loved you really are.
May God bless you beyond your wildest dreams ❤️
I pray that you are healed in Jesus name!
Praying for you my sister.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.