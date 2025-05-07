My Dad since 2017 has had 43 surgeries as a result of infection on joint replacement. He has always tried to continue as normal but debt has taken over. Between medical bills and household bills has ruined his credit. Dad was a single dad and raised us from 4 and 1 till present. Two years ago four months in the hospital and 14 surgeries from a rotator cuff repair turned into a metal shoulder. Since then re current infection has sprung up and caused missed work. Last year a hip infection another surgeries and IV antibiotics and now again a knee infection,two surgeries and a shoulder infection. We are trying to get help for travel and just paying everyday needs plus medical