Goal:
CAD $3,500
Raised:
CAD $100
Our group, the CK Watch Dogs have been working tirelessly to bring awareness to the community of what is happening in our municipality. Lately our huge project is trying to put a stop to the community Hub (the Sears building project). We have needed to spend some money on flyers, local advertising , and setting up a website. We are only looking to cover the main portion of what has already been spent on our endeavour. We truly appreciate your support. We are truly grateful!
I would like to save our Civic Centre AND save CK residents huge amounts of money. We cannot afford this monstrous project!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.