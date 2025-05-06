Campaign Image

CK Watch Dogs

Goal:

 CAD $3,500

Raised:

 CAD $100

Campaign created by Liz Vallee

CK Watch Dogs

Our group, the CK Watch Dogs have been working tirelessly to bring awareness to the community of what is happening in our municipality. Lately our huge project is trying to put a stop to the community Hub (the Sears building project). We have needed to spend some money on flyers, local advertising , and setting up a website. We are only looking to cover the main portion of what has already been spent on our endeavour. We truly appreciate your support. We are truly grateful! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Liz Vallee
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

I would like to save our Civic Centre AND save CK residents huge amounts of money. We cannot afford this monstrous project!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo