Monty Simon And The Holy Bible is an evangelical movie being made by members of a youth group in Leavenworth Kansas. It is a medieval film loosely inspired in humor by the classic comedy from Monty Python. However this film has nearly nothing to do with the plot of the original film, and is written as a way to communicate the gospel in a fun, understandable, and impactful way.

The movie is written as if it were a drama, they way the characters act and react and search for the truth is 100% designed to give a powerful message, but with humor dispersed throughout so it is not only enriching but also intriguing.

In order to produce this movie money must be used, costumes/props are not easy to find or create for cheap, and to make a movie that captures the viewer care and detail must be taken in those departments so the audience may experience and be impacted by the gospel.

The costumes and props come to a total of around $800 as of now, however unexpected purchases may have to be made, say a prop breaks or a costume rips. Any money leftover will be donate to a charity soon to be determined. All of the purchases made with the money fundraised will be available for donors to see, and the script will be available for donors to read. If you would like these, email srpayne7777@gmail.com .

If you would like to help our youth in this endeavor please donate. Anything helps, a little from a lot of people goes along way, please share this link with your friends and family.