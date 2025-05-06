Help me get to California

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hi, my name is LaDaine. I’m a mother of two, and for the past two years I’ve been dealing with being constantly sick due to autoimmune disorder. It’s gotten to the point where I can barely work, and these last few months have honestly been the hardest yet.
It’s been a real struggle just trying to keep up with bills while also trying to get the medical care I need to feel better and be present for my kids. Right now, I need to get to California for treatment that could finally help me get back on track and give me a real shot at healing.
I’m asking for help. If you’re able to donate, anything would mean so much to me. And if you can’t give, please send up a prayer or share this. I truly appreciate every bit of love and support. Thank you in advance from the bottom of my heart.
love you
