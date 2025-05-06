Support a local farmer

A local farmer — who wishes to remain anonymous for safety and privacy reasons — is currently facing potential fines of up to $50,000. In Canada, it is illegal for fresh, unprocessed dairy products to leave a farm unless sold to a licensed processing facility.

This law severely limits consumer choice and restricts the right to make informed decisions about the food we consume.

As this farmer seeks legal counsel to protect their rights and defend their ability to produce fresh, nutrient-dense milk, we are stepping in to help. Our goal is to raise $25,000 to cover legal fees, consultations, and any essential support needed to navigate this legal challenge.

If you believe in food freedom, local resilience, and the right to choose what’s best for your family, we invite you to contribute. Every donation, share, and prayer brings us closer to standing up for this farmer — and for others who may face similar pressures in the future.

Let’s rally together to ensure this farmer doesn't stand alone.