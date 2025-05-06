Support for Persecuted Refugee Family

Dear friends,

We are concerned about a family of 3 who had to flee Iran and came to America under a religious work visa. The husband and wife converted from Islam to Christianity in Iran over 19 years ago and due to intense persecution and having been sentenced to prison because of their faith, they were forced to flee Iran ten years ago. They went through much hardship as refugees and finally last year they were able to come to American under a religious work visa. But unfortunately, the church that sponsored them has only been able to give them very limited financial support and they are not allowed to have secular jobs either. Also in their situation the unable to receive and federal or state assistance. This is a chance for the Church to stand in the gap for least of these. They are currently living in poverty and are not able to afford basic needs.

This precious family has currently applied for asylum and for a work visa. Until they obtain the work visa, we are asking other brothers and sisters to come alongside and help their family. What is collected will help not only with their monthly expenses, but will also help them get essential needs. All funds will go to physical needs for the family.

Goal: $50,000



