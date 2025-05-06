Support Christian During His Recovery

Christian experienced a devastating accident while working on his roof with his fiancé Shay, resulting in a serious fall that led to life-threatening injuries. He was life flighted to AGH, where we learned he had broken his back and shattered several vertebrae. As doctors develop a treatment plan, it is anticipated that he will require multiple surgeries and extensive physical therapy over the coming year. This young couple now faces significant challenges ahead, including mounting medical bills and the loss of income, which will undoubtedly test their resilience during this difficult time.

Christian and Shay have dedicated themselves to building their home from the ground up, symbolizing a bright future together. However, this promising journey is now temporarily paused as they focus on Christian’s recovery. Both are incredibly hardworking people and they are determined to view this challenge as just a minor setback. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and any support from family and friends would mean the world to them during this trying time.